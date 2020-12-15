COVID-19 vaccines in Texas: By the numbers

KVUE took a closer look at the number of vaccine doses expected to be delivered this week in Texas and nationwide.

AUSTIN, Texas — With all the news of COVID-19 vaccines being distributed across the state and the nation, it can be hard to keep track of how many vaccine doses are being sent where. So, let's take a closer look at the vaccines by the numbers.

On Monday, 19,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived at four sites in Texas. The University of Texas Dell Medical School received almost 3,000 doses, and UT Health Austin will administer the first shots on Tuesday.

By the end of the week, nearly a quarter of a million doses will be delivered to 109 hospitals across 34 of the state's 254 counties.

Remember: COVID-19 vaccines require two doses administered three weeks apart. After that, it takes one to two weeks for maximum protection from the virus to kick in.

According to the White House, nearly three million doses of the vaccine will be sent out this week nationwide. Another three million will go out in three weeks for the second dose.

Experts estimate we need to get around 70% of Americans vaccinated to reach "herd immunity." So, about 200 million Americans would need to be vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 to bring an end to the pandemic.