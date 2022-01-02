COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appear to be improving in Austin area

As of Jan. 31, new COVID-19 cases in the Austin metro are down 42% from a week ago.

AUSTIN, Texas — We appear to have passed the peak in cases in the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant.

Before the holidays, the omicron variant was detected in the Austin area, which eventually led to a surge in coronavirus cases and subsequent hospitalizations. In late January, the University of Texas COVID-19 Modeling Consortium reported that the latest wave of hospitalizations had about reached its peak in the Austin area.

As of Jan. 31, new COVID-19 cases in the Austin metro are down 42% from a week ago. However, new cases are up 35% from a month ago. The seven-day average of new cases is 2,278 per day.

Hospital admissions are improving, however, the rates are still higher than any of the previous peaks of the pandemic. We are seeing an average of 98.6 hospital admissions per day over the past week. At the peak of this current surge, we saw 128.9 hospital admissions per day, on average.

There are currently 668 COVID-19 patients in Austin-area hospitals, with 6% of hospital beds available, as of Jan. 31. There are 160 COVID-19 patients in Austin-area ICUs.

The situation is also improving statewide.

The seven-day average of new cases in Texas is down 37% from a week ago, at an average of 29,159 per day. The hospitalization rate in Texas is also down 2% day-to-day and down 7% from a week ago. There are currently 12,121 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals.

