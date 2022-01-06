Data shows slow rise in COVID-19 cases across Texas as Memorial Day holiday passes

AUSTIN, Texas — Even though we've returned to normal life in so many ways, the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
Memorial Day travel did not help slow the spread of possible infections.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 cases are nearly six times higher than Memorial Day in 2021. As of May 26, the CDC reported that over 55% of the U.S. population is in a location with a medium or high COVID-19 community level.
And those numbers could be higher because more and more people are using at-home tests and don't always report their positive results.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Texas is up 17% from a week ago and up 158% from a month ago. There are currently 1,069 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state, which is up 19% from a week ago and up 55% from a month ago.
Latest COVID-19 data May 31, 2022
Thankfully, in Austin, COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained about the same for the past two months.
The seven-day average of new cases in Austin-Travis County is up 1% from a week ago and up 137% from a month ago. The Austin-Travis County COVID-19 dashboard shows that the current community transmission rate is low.
