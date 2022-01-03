Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Friday, March 4.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 83,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 14, and an average of 132 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 59.7 cases per 100,000 (substantial) and the positivity rate is 6.2%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 220,000 cases have been reported and at least 1,432 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,046 active cases, and five people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 52,701 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 488 people have died. Williamson County: There are 28 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nine percent of hospital beds are available, and 5% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 109,678 cases have been reported and at least 859 people have died.



