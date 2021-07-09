Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday school and cases stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Sept. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas

Sept. 8

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 3.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 57,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 3.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 57,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 59, and an average of 564 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 479. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 107,248 cases have been reported and at least 981 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,715 active cases, and 55 people are currently hospitalized (46 unvaccinated, 9 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 25,993 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 328 people have died. At least 23,950 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 237 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 0% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 55,728 cases have been reported and at least 561 people have died.

Central Texas school districts: Austin ISD: As of Sept. 7, there are a total of 223 new COVID-19 cases (185 students, 36 employees, 2 other) and a total of 1,207 new exposures (1,189 students, 13 employees, 5 other). Since Aug. 16, there have been 544 cumulative positive cases (434 students, 104 employees, 6 other) and 3,531 cumulative exposures (3,468 students, 54 employees, 9 other). Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 7, there are 106 new positive cases (95 students, 11 employees) and 651 new "close contacts" (626 students, 25 employees). There have been 746 total cumulative positive cases (647 students, 99 employees) and 7,313 total cumulative "close contacts" (6,538 students, 775 employees). Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 4-10 there have been 103 total positive cases. There have been 1,019 total cumulative positive cases. Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 6-10, there has been 1 total positive cases. There have been 504 total cumulative positive cases. Hays CISD: There have been a total of 329 cumulative student cases and 75 cumulative staff cases.

Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday) Cumulative positive student cases: 51,904, up from 20,256 on Aug. 27 Cumulative positive staff cases: 13,026, up from 7,488 on Aug. 27

(2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

Updates:

7 a.m. – Starting today, Sept. 8, KIPP Texas public schools will require masks for all students, staff and visitors inside buildings and school buses.

6:50 a.m. – Blanco City Hall will be closed starting today through Friday, Sept. 17, due to COVID-19 exposures.