Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday school and cases stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 57,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 57,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 66, and an average of 597 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 529. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 105,988 cases have been reported and at least 979 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,111 active cases, and 56 people are currently hospitalized (46 unvaccinated, 11 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 25,838 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 324 people have died. At least 23,403 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 395 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 0% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 54,620 cases have been reported and at least 556 people have died.

Central Texas school districts: Austin ISD: As of Sept. 3, there are a total of 180 new COVID-19 cases (148 students, 30 employees, 2 other) and a total of 918 new exposures (902 students, 11 employees, 5 other). Since Aug. 16, there have been 501 cumulative positive cases (397 students, 98 employees, 6 other) and 3,242 cumulative exposures (3,181 students, 52 employees, 9 other). Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 3, there are 56 new positive cases (54 students, 2 employees) and 547 new "close contacts" (503 students, 44 employees). There have been 638 total cumulative positive cases (550 students, 88 employees) and 6,652 total cumulative "close contacts" (5,901 students, 751 employees). Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 4-10 there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 916 total cumulative positive cases. Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 6-10, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 498 total cumulative positive cases. Hays CISD: There have been a total of 144 cumulative student cases and 46 cumulative staff cases.

Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday) Cumulative positive student cases: 51,904, up from 20,256 on Aug. 27 Cumulative positive staff cases: 13,026, up from 7,488 on Aug. 27

6 a.m. – As of Sunday, state health data shows that the 11-county Trauma Service Area (TSA) that includes Austin has zero staffed adult ICU beds available. There are also only four available staffed pediatric ICU beds in TSA O.

It is important to note that it is not necessarily a space issue, but rather the number of beds that can be staffed with medical professionals. Learn more.