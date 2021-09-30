Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 30 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 63,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 32, and an average of 409 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 231. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115,108 cases have been reported and at least 1,095 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,129 active cases, and 38 people are currently hospitalized (31 unvaccinated, seven vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,442 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 366 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 280 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 4% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 61,690 cases have been reported and at least 639 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 29, there are a total of 54 new COVID-19 cases (39 students, 15 employees) and a total of 291 new exposures (286 students, 4 employees and 1 other). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,030 cumulative positive cases (835 students, 180 employees, 15 others) and 6,102 cumulative exposures (6,006 students, 85 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 29, there are 24 new positive cases (22 students, 2 employees) and 138 new "close contacts" (127 students, 11 employees). There have been 1,426 total cumulative positive cases (1,259 students, 167 employees) and 12,929 total cumulative "close contacts" (11,908 students, 1,021 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, there have been 57 total positive cases. There have been 1,419 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1, there have been 35 total positive cases. There have been 905 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 29, there are 112 active student cases and 11 active staff cases. There have been a total of 725 cumulative student cases and 126 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 154,444, up from 126,687 on Sept. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 28,601, up from 24,476 on Sept. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 29, 2021
Updates:
Check back for updates throughout the day.
