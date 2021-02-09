Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday school and cases stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 56,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 68, and an average of 604 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 525. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 105,250 cases have been reported and at least 973 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 2,089 active cases, and 57 people are currently hospitalized (46 unvaccinated, 11 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 25,714 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 324 people have died. At least 23,301 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 658 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twelve percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 54,214 cases have been reported and at least 551 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 2, there are a total of 138 new COVID-19 cases (111 students, 25 employees, 2 other) and a total of 717 new exposures (706 students, 6 employees, 5 other). Since Aug. 16, there have been 459 cumulative positive cases (360 students, 93 employees, 6 other) and 3,041 cumulative exposures (2,985 students, 47 employees, 9 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 2, there are 66 new positive cases (58 students, 8 employees) and 725 new "close contacts" (692 students, 33 employees). There have been 582 total cumulative positive cases (496 students, 86 employees) and 6,105 total cumulative "close contacts" (5,398 students, 707 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, there have been 268 total positive cases. There have been 875 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3, there have been 134 total positive cases. There have been 452 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: There have been a total of 144 cumulative student cases and 46 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 20,256
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 7,488
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
