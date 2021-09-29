Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 63,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 32, and an average of 424 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 233. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 114,766 cases have been reported and at least 1,093 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,274 active cases, and 40 people are currently hospitalized (35 unvaccinated, five vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,435 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 366 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 165 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seventeen percent of hospital beds are available, and 5% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 61,374 cases have been reported and at least 636 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 28, there are a total of 29 new COVID-19 cases (19 students, 10 employees) and a total of 108 new exposures (105 students, 2 employees and one other). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,005 cumulative positive cases (815 students, 175 employees, 15 others) and 5,919 cumulative exposures (5,825 students, 83 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 28, there are 24 new positive cases (19 students, 5 employees) and 260 new "close contacts" (246 students, 16 employees). There have been 1,402 total cumulative positive cases (1,237 students, 165 employees) and 12,791 total cumulative "close contacts" (11,781 students, 1,010 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, there have been 42 total positive cases. There have been 1,404 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 870 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 28, there are 100 active student cases and 11 active staff cases. There have been a total of 713 cumulative student cases and 126 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 154,444, up from 126,687 on Sept. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 28,601, up from 24,476 on Sept. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 28, 2021
Updates:
