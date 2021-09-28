Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 62,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 34, and an average of 440 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 251. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 114,374 cases have been reported and at least 1,089 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,475 active cases, and 43 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,365 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 364 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 100 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Sixteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 3% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 61,214 cases have been reported and at least 634 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 27, there are a total of 128 new COVID-19 cases (113 students, 11 employees and 4 others) and a total of 766 new exposures (761 students, 5 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 976 cumulative positive cases (796 students, 165 employees, 15 others) and 5,811 cumulative exposures (5,720 students, 81 employees, 10 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 27, there are 29 new positive cases (25 students, 4 employees) and 198 new "close contacts" (182 students, 16 employees). There have been 1,375 total cumulative positive cases (1,215 students, 160 employees) and 12,451 total cumulative "close contacts" (11,455 students, 996 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, there have been 28 total positive cases. There have been 1,390 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 870 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 27, there are 133 active student cases and 14 active staff cases. There have been a total of 693 cumulative student cases and 121 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 154,444, up from 126,687 on Sept. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 28,601, up from 24,476 on Sept. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 27, 2021
Updates:
6 a.m. – COVID-19 booster shots are now available at certain locations for eligible residents. We've put together a list of places in Austin where you can schedule your booster shot.
