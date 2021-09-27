Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 27 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 62,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 44, and an average of 483 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 282. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 114,060 cases have been reported and at least 1,083 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,558 active cases, and 43 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,175 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 358 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 214 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 60,712 cases have been reported and at least 630 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 24, there are a total of 100 new COVID-19 cases (87 students, 9 employees and 4 others) and a total of 648 new exposures (645 students, 3 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 948 cumulative positive cases (770 students, 163 employees, 15 others) and 5,706 cumulative exposures (5,617 students, 79 employees, 10 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 24, there are 22 new positive cases (18 students, 4 employees) and 109 new "close contacts" (100 students, 9 employees). There have been 1,368 total cumulative positive cases (1,208 students, 160 employees) and 12,362 total cumulative "close contacts" (11,373 students, 989 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,362 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 870 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 24, there are 147 active student cases and 16 active staff cases. There have been a total of 686 cumulative student cases and 121 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 154,444, up from 126,687 on Sept. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 28,601, up from 24,476 on Sept. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 24, 2021
Updates:
6 a.m. – Austin Pubilc Health is hosting two vaccination clinics from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. One will be held at Blackhawk Amenity Center, located at 3111 Speidel Drive in Pflugerville, and the other at La Mexicana Market, located at 14236 FM 969 in Austin. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at both clinics.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: