Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 24 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 62,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 44, and an average of 494 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 292. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 113,743 cases have been reported and at least 1,076 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,524 active cases, and 44 people are currently hospitalized (41 unvaccinated, 3 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,091 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 357 people have died. At least 26,210 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 328 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 60,556 cases have been reported and at least 624 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 23, there are a total of 79 new COVID-19 cases (67 students, 9 employees and 3 other) and a total of 508 new exposures (506 students, 2 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 927 cumulative positive cases (750 students, 163 employees, 14 other) and 5,566 cumulative exposures (5,478 students, 78 employees, 10 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 23, there are 39 new positive cases (33 students, 6 employees) and 214 new "close contacts" (202 students, 12 employees). There have been 1,346 total cumulative positive cases (1,190 students, 156 employees) and 12,253 total cumulative "close contacts" (11,273 students, 980 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 18-24, there have been 101 total positive cases. There have been 1,344 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 20-24, there have been 52 total positive cases. There have been 847 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 22, there are 182 active student cases and 21 active staff cases. There have been a total of 672 cumulative student cases and 119 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 126,687, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 24,476, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 23, 2021
1 / 14
Updates:
Check back for updates throughout the day.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: