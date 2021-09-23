x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Sept. 23.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 61,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 47, and an average of 505 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 304. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 113,490 cases have been reported and at least 1,066 people have died.
    • Hays County: There are currently 1,696 active cases, and 44 people are currently hospitalized (38 unvaccinated, 6 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,020 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 356 people have died. At least 25,968 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: There are 427 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 60,222 cases have been reported and at least 620 people have died.
  • Central Texas school districts:
    • Austin ISD: As of Sept. 22, there are a total of 52 new COVID-19 cases (45 students, 5 employees and 2 other) and a total of 382 new exposures (381 students and 1 employee). Since Aug. 16, there have been 900 cumulative positive cases (728 students, 159 employees, 13 other) and 5,440 cumulative exposures (5,353 students, 77 employees, 10 other).
    • Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 22, there are 41 new positive cases (40 students, 1 employee) and 176 new "close contacts" (170 students, 6 employees). There have been 1,308 total cumulative positive cases (1,157 students, 151 employees) and 12,039 total cumulative "close contacts" (11,071 students, 968 employees).
    • Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 18-24, there have been 78 total positive cases. There have been 1,321 total cumulative positive cases.
    • Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 20-24, there have been 52 total positive cases. There have been 847 total cumulative positive cases. 
    • Hays CISD: As of Sept. 22, there are 171 active student cases and 20 active staff cases. There have been a total of 661 cumulative student cases and 118 cumulative staff cases.
  • Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
    • Cumulative positive student cases: 126,687, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
    • Cumulative positive staff cases: 24,476, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 22, 2021

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

Check back for updates throughout the day.

WATCH: How accurate are at-home COVID-19 tests?

