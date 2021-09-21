Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 60,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 52, and an average of 520 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 366. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 112,260 cases have been reported and at least 1,055 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,958 active cases, and 49 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 27,819 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 349 people have died. At least 25,512 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 45 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 0% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 59,557 cases have been reported and at least 599 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 20, there are a total of 146 new COVID-19 cases (126 students, 17 employees, 3 other) and a total of 843 new exposures (829 students, 14 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 850 cumulative positive cases (684 students, 155 employees, 11 other) and 5,062 cumulative exposures (4,975 students, 77 employees, 10 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 20, there are 45 new positive cases (43 students, 2 employees) and 257 new "close contacts" (228 students, 29 employees). There have been 1,225 total cumulative positive cases (1,078 students, 147 employees) and 11,380 total cumulative "close contacts" (10,447 students, 933 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 18-24, there have been 37 total positive cases. There have been 1,280 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 20-24, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 795 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 20, there are 211 active student cases and 33 active staff cases. There have been a total of 613 cumulative student cases and 115 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 126,687, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 24,476, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
