Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday school and cases stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Sept. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 55,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 55,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 68, and an average of 611 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 508. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 104,530 cases have been reported and at least 961 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 2,123 active cases, and 69 people are currently hospitalized (58 unvaccinated, 11 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 25,596 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 322 people have died. At least 23,151 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 542 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twelve percent of hospital beds are available, and 0% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 53,551 cases have been reported and at least 549 people have died.

Central Texas school districts: Austin ISD: As of Sept. 1, there are a total of 95 new COVID-19 cases (75 students, 20 employees) and a total of 398 new exposures (396 students, 1 employee, 1 other). Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 1, there are 57 new positive cases (53 students, 4 employees) and 560 new "close contacts" (528 students, 32 employees). There have been 516 total cumulative positive cases (438 students, 78 employees) and 5,380 total cumulative "close contacts" (4,706 students, 674 employees). Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, there have been 212 total positive cases. There have been 819 total cumulative positive cases. Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3, there have been 73 total positive cases. There have been 391 total cumulative positive cases. Hays CISD: For the week of Aug. 30, there have been 134 total reported new cases (121 students, 13 staff). There have been 190 total cumulative positive cases.

Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday) Cumulative positive student cases: 20,256 Cumulative positive staff cases: 7,488

(2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 1, 2021 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Updates:

7 a.m. – Leander ISD is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event at the LISD Technology Building, located at 315 South West Drive in Leander, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. First and second doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, as well as the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, will be available.

No insurance or ID is required to receive a vaccine.

Reminder! Leander ISD will hold its next free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4-8 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 2 at the... Posted by Leander ISD on Monday, August 30, 2021

6:45 a.m. – Today at 10 a.m., the Austin City Council will hold its first full in-person meeting since the pandemic began. An executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott allowing public officials to attend meetings virtually expired on Wednesday. Comments from the public will also be in-person at today's meeting.

6:15 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event at the Travis County Expo Center, located at 7311 Decker Lane, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.