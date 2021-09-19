Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Sunday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Sunday, Sept. 19.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 19 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

Updates:

9 a.m. – The Circuit of the Americas will host a COVID-19 vaccine event from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be free food, drinks and several rides including a Ferris wheel. Vaccinated people may also attend and are eligible to win raffle prizes.

All are welcome at COTA this Sunday for Del Valle Community Vaccination Day! Stop by to get a vaccination in between 4-7 PM and enjoy:



🌭 Free Hot Dogs (for first 2,000 attendees)

🎡 Free Amusement Rides

🎶 Music, games, and FUN!



Vaccines are provided by Austin Public Health. pic.twitter.com/bRgXJG8yHO — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) September 15, 2021