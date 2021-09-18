Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Saturday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 18 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 60,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 52, and an average of 518 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 349. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 112,089 cases have been reported and at least 1,050 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,788 active cases, and 55 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 27,573 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 347 people have died. At least 25,438 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 349 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 59,126 cases have been reported and at least 595 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 18, there are a total of 116 new COVID-19 cases (100 students, 13 employees, 3 other) and a total of 655 new exposures (643 students, 12 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 820 cumulative positive cases (658 students, 151 employees, 11 other) and 4,874 cumulative exposures (4,789 students, 75 employees, 10 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 17, there are 23 new positive cases (22 students, 1 employee) and 170 new "close contacts" (156 students, 14 employees). There have been 1,179 total cumulative positive cases (1,034 students, 145 employees) and 11,123 total cumulative "close contacts" (10,219 students, 904 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17 there have been 140 total positive cases. There have been 1,243 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17, there have been 136 total positive cases. There have been 795 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 17, there are 269 active student cases and 36 active staff cases. There have been a total of 598 cumulative student cases and 111 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 126,687, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 24,476, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 15, 2021
1 / 9
Updates:
Check back on this blog for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: