Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 59,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 55, and an average of 520 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 396. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 111,701 cases have been reported and at least 1,042 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,862 active cases, and 55 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 27,517 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 345 people have died. At least 25,310 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 231 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twelve percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 58,771 cases have been reported and at least 591 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 16, there are a total of 94 new COVID-19 cases (80 students, 12 employees, 2 other) and a total of 490 new exposures (480 students, 10 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 798 cumulative positive cases (638 students, 150 employees, 10 other) and 4,709 cumulative exposures (4,626 students, 73 employees, 10 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 16, there are 27 new positive cases (25 students, 2 employees) and 232 new "close contacts" (226 students, 6 employees). There have been 1,153 total cumulative positive cases (1,010 students, 143 employees) and 10,930 total cumulative "close contacts" (10,041 students, 889 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17 there have been 123 total positive cases. There have been 1,226 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17, there have been 118 total positive cases. There have been 777 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 16, there are 254 active student cases and 35 active staff cases. There have been a total of 583 cumulative student cases and 110 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 73,749, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 16,213, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
7 a.m. – The Circuit of the Americas will host a COVID-19 vaccine event on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be free food, drinks and several rides including a Ferris wheel. Vaccinated people may also attend and are eligible to win raffle prizes.
