Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Sept. 14 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 13, 2021 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Updates:

6 a.m. – Harmony Public Schools announced it will offer full virtual learning to eligible students in the Austin area starting on Monday, Oct. 4. To be eligible to participate and remain in virtual learning, students must meet all of the following criteria:

Students must have passed the most recent STAAR exams (if applicable to grade level). If your student did not take STAAR, NWEA grade-level proficiency is required

Students must have earned a “C” grade or higher in “foundation curriculum” courses taken virtually or remotely in the previous school year (ex. Math, reading)

Students must have no more than 10% unexcused absences during the previous school year and maintain less than 10 unexcused absences in a six-month period