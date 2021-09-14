Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday COVID-19 stats and schools tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 58,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 55, and an average of 525 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 581. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 110,057 cases have been reported and at least 1,023 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,859 active cases, and 61 people are currently hospitalized (59 unvaccinated, 2 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 26,942 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 340 people have died. At least 24,743 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 200 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Thirteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 57,633 cases have been reported and at least 582 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 13, there are a total of 160 new COVID-19 cases (126 students, 33 employees, 1 other) and a total of 688 new exposures (678 students, 9 employees, 1 other). Since Aug. 16, there have been 704 cumulative positive cases (558 students, 139 employees, 7 other) and 4,219 cumulative exposures (4,146 students, 63 employees, 10 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 13, there are 60 new positive cases (53 students, 7 employees) and 378 new "close contacts" (358 students, 20 employees). There have been 1,001 total cumulative positive cases (831 students, 120 employees) and 9,792 total cumulative "close contacts" (8,955 students, 837 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 11-17, there have been 56 total positive cases. There have been 1,159 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 13-17, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 659 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 10, there are 346 active student cases and 52 active staff cases. There have been a total of 490 cumulative student cases and 98 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 73,749, up from 60,527 on Aug. 29
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 16,213, up from 14,377 on Aug. 29
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
6 a.m. – Harmony Public Schools announced it will offer full virtual learning to eligible students in the Austin area starting on Monday, Oct. 4. To be eligible to participate and remain in virtual learning, students must meet all of the following criteria:
- Students must have passed the most recent STAAR exams (if applicable to grade level). If your student did not take STAAR, NWEA grade-level proficiency is required
- Students must have earned a “C” grade or higher in “foundation curriculum” courses taken virtually or remotely in the previous school year (ex. Math, reading)
- Students must have no more than 10% unexcused absences during the previous school year and maintain less than 10 unexcused absences in a six-month period
