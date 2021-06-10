Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 65,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 24, and an average of 312 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 183. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 116,389 cases have been reported and at least 1,114 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 878 active cases, and 40 people are currently hospitalized (33 unvaccinated, seven vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,857 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 375 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 82 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seventeen percent of hospital beds are available, and 7% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 62,771 cases have been reported and at least 659 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 6, there are a total of 43 new COVID-19 cases (39 students, 2 employees and 2 others) and a total of 319 new exposures (316 students, 3 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,129 cumulative positive cases (919 students, 192 employees, 18 others) and 6,703 cumulative exposures (6,598 students, 94 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 6, there are 27 new positive cases (25 students, 2 employees) and 210 new "close contacts" (192 students, 18 employees). There have been 1,503 total cumulative positive cases (1,322 students, 181 employees) and 13,400 total cumulative "close contacts" (12,338 students, 1,062 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 2-Oct. 8, there have been 34 total positive cases. There have been 1,473 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 8, there have been 25 total positive cases. There have been 967 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 6, there are 95 active student cases and 13 active staff cases. There have been a total of 778 cumulative student cases and 134 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 172,275, up from 154,444 on Sept. 24
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 31,530, up from 28,601 on Sept. 24
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Oct. 6, 2021
1 / 9
Updates:
