Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 65,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 25, and an average of 323 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 212. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 116,248 cases have been reported and at least 1,109 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 945 active cases, and 38 people are currently hospitalized (31 unvaccinated, seven vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,796 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 373 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 192 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seventeen percent of hospital beds are available, and 9% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 62,684 cases have been reported and at least 654 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 5, there are a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases (32 students, 1 employees and 1 other) and a total of 264 new exposures (262 students, 2 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,120 cumulative positive cases (912 students, 191 employees, 17 others) and 6,648 cumulative exposures (6,544 students, 93 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 5, there are 27 new positive cases (25 students, 2 employees) and 210 new "close contacts" (192 students, 18 employees). There have been 1,503 total cumulative positive cases (1,322 students, 181 employees) and 13,400 total cumulative "close contacts" (12,338 students, 1,062 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 2-Oct. 8, there have been 26 total positive cases. There have been 1,465 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 8, there have been 25 total positive cases. There have been 967 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 5, there are 79 active student cases and 12 active staff cases. There have been a total of 772 cumulative student cases and 133 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 172,275, up from 154,444 on Sept. 24
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 31,530, up from 28,601 on Sept. 24
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
