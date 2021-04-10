Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 64,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 28, and an average of 337 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 225. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115,947 cases have been reported and at least 1,107 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 988 active cases, and 39 people are currently hospitalized (31 unvaccinated, eight vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,766 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 372 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 82 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seventeen percent of hospital beds are available, and 8% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 62,481 cases have been reported and at least 651 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 4, there are a total of 110 new COVID-19 cases (84 students, 25 employees and 1 other) and a total of 573 new exposures (562 students, 10 employees and 1 other). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,086 cumulative positive cases (880 students, 190 employees, 16 others) and 6,384 cumulative exposures (6,282 students, 91 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 4, there are 17 new positive cases (15 students, 2 employees) and 106 new "close contacts" (102 students, 4 employees). There have been 1,475 total cumulative positive cases (1,296 students, 179 employees) and 13,142 total cumulative "close contacts" (12,098 students, 1,044 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 2-Oct. 8, there have been 14 total positive cases. There have been 1,453 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 8, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 942 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 4, there are 80 active student cases and 12 active staff cases. There have been a total of 752 cumulative student cases and 131 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 172,275, up from 154,444 on Sept. 24
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 31,530, up from 28,601 on Sept. 24
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Oct. 4, 2021
Updates:
