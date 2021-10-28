Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 69,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 14, and an average of 147 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 122. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 119,524 cases have been reported and at least 1,156 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 460 active cases, and 10 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,576 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 396 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 57 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twenty percent of hospital beds are available, and 14% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,065 cases have been reported and at least 701 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 27, there are a total of 13 new COVID-19 cases (10 students, 3 employees) and a total of 52 new exposures (52 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,338 cumulative positive cases (1,095 students, 220 employees, 23 others) and 7,615 cumulative exposures (7,485 students, 108 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 27, there are 23 new positive cases (22 students, 1 employee) and 118 new "close contacts" (105 students, 13 employees). There have been 1,769 total cumulative positive cases (1,542 students, 227 employees) and 15,035 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,867 students, 1,168 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 23-Oct. 29, there have been 29 total positive cases. There have been 1,616 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 29, there have been 13 total positive cases. There have been 1,078 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 26, there are 59 active student cases and 16 active staff cases. There have been a total of 918 cumulative student cases and 158 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 202,186, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 36,951, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
