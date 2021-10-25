Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 69,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 14, and an average of 175 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 114. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 118,951 cases have been reported and at least 1,148 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 489 active cases, and 15 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,420 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 389 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 95 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 10% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 64,700 cases have been reported and at least 694 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 22, there are a total of 45 new COVID-19 cases (40 students, 3 employees, 2 others) and a total of 191 new exposures (178 students, 2 employees, 11 others). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,315 cumulative positive cases (1,076 students, 216 employees, 23 others) and 7,528 cumulative exposures (7,398 students, 108 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 22, there are 10 new positive cases (8 students, 2 employees) and 63 new "close contacts" (61 students, 2 employees). There have been 1,691 total cumulative positive cases (1,481 students, 210 employees) and 14,715 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,583 students, 1,132 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 17-Oct. 22, there have been 43 total positive cases. There have been 1,582 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 29, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,061 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 22, there are 77 active student cases and 10 active staff cases. There have been a total of 903 cumulative student cases and 147 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 202,186, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 36,951, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Oct. 22, 2021
Updates:
6 a.m. – Austin Public Health is hosting a "Moving Forward Together Against COVID-19" event. The virtual engagement meeting will collect public feedback on participants' vaccination experiences with a focus on those who may have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
To join, log on using Zoom or through the SpeakUp Austin! website, which includes access to the Zoom meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Another session will be held Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
