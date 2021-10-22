Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 68,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 16, and an average of 182 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 124. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 118,822 cases have been reported and at least 1,145 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 521 active cases, and 18 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,392 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 388 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 102 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 10% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 64,603 cases have been reported and at least 694 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 21, there are a total of 39 new COVID-19 cases (35 students, 2 employees, 2 others) and a total of 166 new exposures (153 students, 2 employees, 11 others). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,309 cumulative positive cases (1,071 students, 215 employees, 23 others) and 7,503 cumulative exposures (7,373 students, 108 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 21, there are 5 new positive cases (5 students) and 24 new "close contacts" (20 students, 4 employees). There have been 1,681 total cumulative positive cases (1,473 students, 208 employees) and 14,652 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,522 students, 1,130 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 17-Oct. 22, there have been 43 total positive cases. There have been 1,582 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 18-Oct. 22, there have been 36 total positive cases. There have been 1,061 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 21, there are 72 active student cases and 8 active staff cases. There have been a total of 898 cumulative student cases and 145 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 193,012, up from 177,176 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 35,127, up from 32,285 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
