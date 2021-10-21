Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 68,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 18, and an average of 188 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 123. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 118,671 cases have been reported and at least 1,143 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 557 active cases, and 17 people are currently hospitalized (13 unvaccinated, four vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,356 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 387 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 125 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nineteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 11% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 64,500 cases have been reported and at least 690 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 20, there are a total of 24 new COVID-19 cases (22 students, 1 employee, 1 other) and a total of 111 new exposures (98 students, 2 employees, 11 others). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,294 cumulative positive cases (1,058 students, 214 employees, 22 others) and 7,448 cumulative exposures (7,318 students, 108 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 20, there are 7 new positive cases (7 students) and 55 new "close contacts" (50 students, 5 employees). There have been 1,676 total cumulative positive cases (1,468 students, 208 employees) and 14,628 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,502 students, 1,126 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 17-Oct. 22, there have been 37 total positive cases. There have been 1,576 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 18-Oct. 22, there have been 18 total positive cases. There have been 1,043 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 20, there are 63 active student cases and 8 active staff cases. There have been a total of 889 cumulative student cases and 145 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 193,012, up from 177,176 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 35,127, up from 32,285 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data, Oct. 19, 2021
Updates:
