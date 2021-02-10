Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 64,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 29, and an average of 376 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 230. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115,667 cases have been reported and at least 1,097 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,068 active cases, and 36 people are currently hospitalized (29 unvaccinated, seven vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 367 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 134 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fifteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 3% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 61,976 cases have been reported and at least 643 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 1, there are a total of 87 new COVID-19 cases (65 students, 21 employees and 1 other) and a total of 429 new exposures (423 students, 5 employees and 1 other). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,063 cumulative positive cases (861 students, 186 employees, 16 others) and 6,240 cumulative exposures (6,143 students, 86 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 1, there are 23 new positive cases (17 students, 6 employees) and 69 new "close contacts" (54 students, 15 employees). There have been 1,458 total cumulative positive cases (1,281 students, 177 employees) and 13,036 total cumulative "close contacts" (11,996 students, 1,040 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 2-Oct. 8, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,439 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 8, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 920 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 1, there are 130 active student cases and 15 active staff cases. There have been a total of 743 cumulative student cases and 130 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 172,275, up from 154,444 on Sept. 24
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 31,530, up from 28,601 on Sept. 24
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
