Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 68,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 17, and an average of 192 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 167. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 118,564 cases have been reported and at least 1,136 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 581 active cases, and 18 people are currently hospitalized (14 unvaccinated, four vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,319 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 386 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 57 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twenty percent of hospital beds are available, and 11% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 64,369 cases have been reported and at least 689 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 19, there are a total of 15 new COVID-19 cases (15 students) and a total of 50 new exposures (37 students, 2 employees, 11 others). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,285 cumulative positive cases (1,051 students, 213 employees, 21 others) and 7,387 cumulative exposures (7,257 students, 108 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 19, there are 21 new positive cases (20 students, 1 employee) and 197 new "close contacts" (184 students, 13 employees). There have been 1,669 total cumulative positive cases (1,461 students, 208 employees) and 14,573 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,582 students, 1,121 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 17-Oct. 22, there have been 28 total positive cases. There have been 1,567 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 18-Oct. 22, there have been 18 total positive cases. There have been 1,043 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 19, there are 56 active student cases and 8 active staff cases. There have been a total of 882 cumulative student cases and 145 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 193,012, up from 177,176 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 35,127, up from 32,285 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data, Oct. 19, 2021
Updates:
