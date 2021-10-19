Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 19 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 67,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 18, and an average of 197 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 179. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 118,391 cases have been reported and at least 1,135 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 582 active cases, and 18 people are currently hospitalized (16 unvaccinated, two vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,290 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 386 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 60 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twenty percent of hospital beds are available, and 13% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 64,311 cases have been reported and at least 687 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 18, there are a total of 82 new COVID-19 cases (71 students, 9 employees and 2 others) and a total of 410 new exposures (402 students, 8 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,270 cumulative positive cases (1,036 students, 213 employees, 21 others) and 7,337 cumulative exposures (7,220 students, 106 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 18, there are 21 new positive cases (16 students, 5 employees) and 133 new "close contacts" (119 students, 14 employees). There have been 1,648 total cumulative positive cases (1,441 students, 207 employees) and 14,376 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,268 students, 1,108 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 17-Oct. 22, there have been 21 total positive cases. There have been 1,560 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 18-Oct. 22, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,025 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 18, there are 71 active student cases and 8 active staff cases. There have been a total of 859 cumulative student cases and 142 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 193,012, up from 177,176 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 35,127, up from 32,285 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Oct. 18, 2021
1 / 8
Updates:
Check back for updates throughout the day.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: