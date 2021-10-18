Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 67,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 20, and an average of 214 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 195. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 118,150 cases have been reported and at least 1,133 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 652 active cases, and 20 people are currently hospitalized (18 unvaccinated, two vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,194 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 385 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 139 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 8% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 64,040 cases have been reported and at least 684 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 15, there are a total of 66 new COVID-19 cases (56 students, 8 employees and 2 others) and a total of 253 new exposures (246 students, 7 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,254 cumulative positive cases (1,021 students, 212 employees, 21 others) and 7,180 cumulative exposures (7,064 students, 105 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 15, there are 11 new positive cases (9 students, 2 employees) and 44 new "close contacts" (42 students, 2 employees). There have been 1,627 total cumulative positive cases (1,425 students, 202 employees) and 14,243 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,149 students, 1,094 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 17-Oct. 22, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,539 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 18-Oct. 22, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,025 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 15, there are 81 active student cases and 9 active staff cases. There have been a total of 853 cumulative student cases and 142 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 193,012, up from 177,176 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 35,127, up from 32,285 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
