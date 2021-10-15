Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 67,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 19, and an average of 222 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 190. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 117,954 cases have been reported and at least 1,130 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 661 active cases, and 19 people are currently hospitalized (18 unvaccinated, one vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,186 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 384 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 129 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nineteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 12% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 63,872 cases have been reported and at least 678 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 14, there are a total of 51 new COVID-19 cases (43 students, 6 employees and 2 others) and a total of 213 new exposures (203 students, 7 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,239 cumulative positive cases (1,008 students, 210 employees, 21 others) and 7,140 cumulative exposures (7,024 students, 105 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 14, there are 14 new positive cases (9 students, 5 employees) and 155 new "close contacts" (147 students, 8 employees). There have been 1,614 total cumulative positive cases (1,414 students, 200 employees) and 14,165 total cumulative "close contacts" (13,073 students, 1,092 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 10-Oct. 15, there have been 39 total positive cases. There have been 1,535 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 11-Oct. 15, there have been 25 total positive cases. There have been 1,013 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 13, there are 95 active student cases and 9 active staff cases. There have been a total of 847 cumulative student cases and 140 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 185,024, up from 175,428 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 33,706, up from 32,031 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
