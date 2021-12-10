Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 66,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 20, and an average of 243 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 164. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 117,397 cases have been reported and at least 1,122 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 741 active cases, and 26 people are currently hospitalized (25 unvaccinated, one vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,137 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 382 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 205 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twenty percent of hospital beds are available, and 12% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 63,560 cases have been reported and at least 673 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 12, there are a total of 20 new COVID-19 cases (16 students, 3 employees and 1 other) and a total of 87 new exposures (82 students, 5 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,208 cumulative positive cases (981 students, 207 employees, 20 others) and 7,014 cumulative exposures (6,900 students, 103 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 12, there are 16 new positive cases (11 students, 5 employees) and 152 new "close contacts" (146 students, 6 employees). There have been 1,585 total cumulative positive cases (1,391 students, 194 employees) and 13,936 total cumulative "close contacts" (12,852 students, 1,084 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 10-Oct. 15, there have been 5 total positive cases. There have been 1,501 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 11-Oct. 15, there have been 20 total positive cases. There have been 1,008 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 12, there are 89 active student cases and 8 active staff cases. There have been a total of 826 cumulative student cases and 137 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 185,024, up from 175,428 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 33,706, up from 32,031 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data, Oct. 12, 2021
Updates:
