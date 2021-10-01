Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 63,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 30, and an average of 392 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 240. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 115,423 cases have been reported and at least 1,096 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 1,099 active cases, and 36 people are currently hospitalized (29 unvaccinated, seven vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 28,564 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 367 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 143 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Fourteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 3% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 61,837 cases have been reported and at least 640 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Sept. 30, there are a total of 76 new COVID-19 cases (55 students, 20 employees and 1 other) and a total of 386 new exposures (380 students, 5 employees and 1 other). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,052 cumulative positive cases (851 students, 185 employees, 16 others) and 6,197 cumulative exposures (6,100 students, 86 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Sept. 30, there are 11 new positive cases (7 students, 4 employees) and 72 new "close contacts" (60 students, 12 employees). There have been 1,436 total cumulative positive cases (1,265 students, 171 employees) and 13,001 total cumulative "close contacts" (11,968 students, 1,033 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Sept. 25-Oct. 1, there have been 64 total positive cases. There have been 1,426 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1, there have been 50 total positive cases. There have been 920 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Sept. 29, there are 124 active student cases and 14 active staff cases. There have been a total of 737 cumulative student cases and 129 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 154,444, up from 126,687 on Sept. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 28,601, up from 24,476 on Sept. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Sept. 30, 2021
Updates:
5:45 a.m. – Days after Austin Public Health moved Austin-Travis County to Stage 4 of its risk-based COVID-19 guidelines, the Austin area has officially entered Stage 3 territory for hospital admissions.
As of Sept. 30, the 7-day average for hospital admissions hit 29.7 per day, according to the Austin COVID-19 dashboard. The threshold for Stage 3 when it comes to the hospital admissions metric is a 7-day moving average of 15 to 29 admissions.
