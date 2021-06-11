Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 70,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 14, and an average of 122 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 86. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 120,366 cases have been reported and at least 1,167 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 403 active cases, and 9 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,796 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 400 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 71 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nineteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 15% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,700 cases have been reported and at least 708 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 5, there are a total of 33 new COVID-19 cases (25 students, 6 employees, 2 others) and a total of 114 new exposures (113 students, 1 employee). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,392 cumulative positive cases (1,138 students, 229 employees, 25 others) and 7,837 cumulative exposures (7,705 students, 110 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 5, there are 26 new positive cases (20 students, 6 employees) and 157 new "close contacts" (128 students, 29 employees). There have been 1,881 total cumulative positive cases (1,632 students, 249 employees) and 15,767 total cumulative "close contacts" (14,537 students, 1,230 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Nov.6-Nov. 12, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,670 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 7-Nov. 12, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,115 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 5, there are 51 active student cases and 7 active staff cases. There have been a total of 969 cumulative student cases and 165 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 211,788
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 38,865
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
