Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday schools and stat tracker

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 70,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 12, and an average of 124 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 99. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 120,299 cases have been reported and at least 1,167 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 427 active cases, and 10 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,792 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 400 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 65 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nineteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 14% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,622 cases have been reported and at least 708 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 4, there are a total of 25 new COVID-19 cases (18 students, 5 employees, 2 others) and a total of 93 new exposures (93 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,384 cumulative positive cases (1,131 students, 228 employees, 25 others) and 7,816 cumulative exposures (7,685 students, 109 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 4, there are 20 new positive cases (16 students, 4 employees) and 117 new "close contacts" (98 students, 19 employees). There have been 1,855 total cumulative positive cases (1,612 students, 243 employees) and 15,610 total cumulative "close contacts" (14,409 students, 1,201 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5, there have been 21 total positive cases. There have been 1,649 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 1-Nov. 5, there have been 26 total positive cases. There have been 1,114 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 4, there are 53 active student cases and 14 active staff cases. There have been a total of 965 cumulative student cases and 165 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 207,554, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 38,007, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 4, 2021
Updates:
6 a.m. – Austin Public Health is scheduled to host its weekly COVID-19 Q&A session at 10 a.m. It will be streamed on KVUE.com and on our KVUE YouTube page.
