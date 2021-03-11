Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 70,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 12, and an average of 128 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 94. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 120,179 cases have been reported and at least 1,165 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 433 active cases, and 10 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,762 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 400 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 84 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nineteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 14% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,552 cases have been reported and at least 706 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 3, there are a total of 13 new COVID-19 cases (10 students, 2 employees, 1 other) and a total of 68 new exposures (68 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,372 cumulative positive cases (1,123 students, 225 employees, 24 others) and 7,791 cumulative exposures (7,660 students, 109 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 3, there are 18 new positive cases (14 students, 4 employees) and 58 new "close contacts" (55 students, 3 employees). There have been 1,831 total cumulative positive cases (1,593 students, 238 employees) and 15,423 total cumulative "close contacts" (14,244 students, 1,179 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5, there have been 21 total positive cases. There have been 1,649 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 1-Nov. 5, there have been 18 total positive cases. There have been 1,106 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 1, there are 52 active student cases and 18 active staff cases. There have been a total of 959 cumulative student cases and 165 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 207,554, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 38,007, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 1, 2021
Updates:
