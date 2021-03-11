Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 70,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 12, and an average of 131 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 102. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 120,106 cases have been reported and at least 1,163 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 433 active cases, and 9 people are currently hospitalized (8 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,725 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 400 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 43 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twenty-two percent of hospital beds are available, and 17% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,468 cases have been reported and at least 706 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 2, there are a total of 9 new COVID-19 cases (7 students, 1 employee, 1 other) and a total of 38 new exposures (38 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,368 cumulative positive cases (1,120 students, 224 employees, 24 others) and 7,761 cumulative exposures (7,630 students, 109 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 2, there are 11 new positive cases (9 students, 2 employees) and 34 new "close contacts" (34 students). There have been 1,813 total cumulative positive cases (1,579 students, 234 employees) and 15,365 total cumulative "close contacts" (14,189 students, 1,176 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5, there have been 13 total positive cases. There have been 1,641 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 1-Nov. 5, there have been 11 total positive cases. There have been 1,099 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 1, there are 52 active student cases and 18 active staff cases. There have been a total of 959 cumulative student cases and 165 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 207,554, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 38,007, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 1, 2021
Updates:
6:45 a.m. – U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.
