Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Nov. 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

Updates:

6:45 a.m. – U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot. The Food and Drug Administration already authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.