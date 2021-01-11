Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 2 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and at least 70,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 12, and an average of 135 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 90. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 119,847 cases have been reported and at least 1,163 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 431 active cases, and 9 people are currently hospitalized (8 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,694 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 399 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 42 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 8% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,424 cases have been reported and at least 706 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 1, there are a total of 34 new COVID-19 cases (28 students, 6 employees) and a total of 160 new exposures (159 students, 1 employee). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,359 cumulative positive cases (1,113 students, 223 employees, 23 others) and 7,723 cumulative exposures (7,592 students, 109 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 1, there are 13 new positive cases (9 students, 4 employees) and 93 new "close contacts" (92 students, 1 employee). There have been 1,802 total cumulative positive cases (1,570 students, 232 employees) and 15,331 total cumulative "close contacts" (14,155 students, 1,176 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5, there have been 12 total positive cases. There have been 1,640 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 1-Nov. 5, there have been 11 total positive cases. There have been 1,099 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 1, there are 56 active student cases and 17 active staff cases. There have been a total of 945 cumulative student cases and 162 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 207,554, up from 197,053 on Oct. 17
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 38,007, up from 35,975 on Oct. 17
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 1, 2021
Updates:
5:30 a.m. – A special advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet today to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer vaccine to younger children. Anticipating a green light, the Biden administration is already assembling and shipping millions of shots for kids ages 5-11.
