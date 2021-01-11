Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday schools and stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, Nov. 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Nov. 1, 2021 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Updates:

5:30 a.m. – A special advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet today to consider detailed recommendations for administering the Pfizer vaccine to younger children. Anticipating a green light, the Biden administration is already assembling and shipping millions of shots for kids ages 5-11.