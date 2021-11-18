Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 71,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 13, and an average of 118 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 95. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 121,508 cases have been reported and at least 1,181 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 413 active cases, and 11 people are currently hospitalized (9 unvaccinated, 2 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 30,147 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 403 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 86 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 9% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 66,549 cases have been reported and at least 724 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 17, there are a total of 28 new COVID-19 cases (24 students, 3 employees, 1 other) and a total of 0 new exposures. Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,491 cumulative positive cases (1,221 students, 244 employees, 26 others) and 7,870 cumulative exposures (7,738 students, 110 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 17, there are 10 new positive cases (10 students) and 101 new "close contacts" (100 students, 1 employee). There have been 1,983 total cumulative positive cases (1,720 students, 263 employees) and 16,487 total cumulative "close contacts" (15,180 students, 1,307 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Nov. 14-Nov. 19, there have been 34 total positive cases. There have been 1,759 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 15-Nov. 19, there have been 4 total positive cases. There have been 1,143 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 17, there are 26 active student cases and 10 active staff cases. There have been a total of 995 cumulative student cases and 175 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 215,799
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 39, 688
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
