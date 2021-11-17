Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 17 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 71,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 13, and an average of 117 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 89. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 121,361 cases have been reported and at least 1,180 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 393 active cases, and 11 people are currently hospitalized (9 unvaccinated, 2 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 30,090 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 403 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 73 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nineteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 14% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 66,459 cases have been reported and at least 724 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 15, there are a total of 58 new COVID-19 cases (48 students, 10 employees) and a total of 13 new exposures (13 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,463 cumulative positive cases (1,197 students, 241 employees, 25 others) and 7,870 cumulative exposures (7,738 students, 110 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 16, there are 13 new positive cases (9 students, 4 employees) and 51 new "close contacts" (47 students, 4 employees). There have been 1,973 total cumulative positive cases (1,710 students, 263 employees) and 16,386 total cumulative "close contacts" (15,080 students, 1,306 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Nov. 14-Nov. 19, there have been 29 total positive cases. There have been 1,754 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 15-Nov. 19, there have been 4 total positive cases. There have been 1,143 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 16, there are 20 active student cases and 8 active staff cases. There have been a total of 989 cumulative student cases and 173 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 215,799
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 39, 688
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
Check back for updates throughout the day.
