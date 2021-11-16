Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Nov. 16 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 71,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 14, and an average of 118 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 96. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 121,156 cases have been reported and at least 1,179 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 401 active cases, and 11 people are currently hospitalized (9 unvaccinated, 2 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 30,067 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 403 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 67 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Nineteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 15% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 66,388 cases have been reported and at least 723 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 15, there are a total of 58 new COVID-19 cases (48 students, 10 employees) and a total of 13 new exposures (13 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,463 cumulative positive cases (1,197 students, 241 employees, 25 others) and 7,870 cumulative exposures (7,738 students, 110 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 15, there are 13 new positive cases (13 students) and 75 new "close contacts" (71 students, 4 employees). There have been 1,955 total cumulative positive cases (1,697 students, 258 employees) and 16,323 total cumulative "close contacts" (15,021 students, 1,302 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Nov. 14-Nov. 19, there have been 20 total positive cases. There have been 1,745 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 15-Nov. 19, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,136 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 15, there are 28 active student cases and 5 active staff cases. There have been a total of 987 cumulative student cases and 170 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 215,799
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 39, 688
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
Check back for updates throughout the day.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Southeast Austin residents call for sound ordinance change after concert shakes their homes into morning hours