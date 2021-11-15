Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 71,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 13, and an average of 121 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 82. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 120,940 cases have been reported and at least 1,177 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 375 active cases, and 10 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 30,006 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 402 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 86 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 11% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 66,206 cases have been reported and at least 712 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 12, there are a total of 46 new COVID-19 cases (38 students, 8 employees) and a total of 12 new exposures (12 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,451 cumulative positive cases (1,187 students, 239 employees, 25 others) and 7,869 cumulative exposures (7,737 students, 110 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 12, there are 13 new positive cases (13 students) and 75 new "close contacts" (71 students, 4 employees). There have been 1,955 total cumulative positive cases (1,697 students, 258 employees) and 16,323 total cumulative "close contacts" (15,021 students, 1,302 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Nov. 14-Nov. 19, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,441 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 15-Nov. 19, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,136 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 12, there are 32 active student cases and 7 active staff cases. There have been a total of 983 cumulative student cases and 170 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 215,799
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 39, 688
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
