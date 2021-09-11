Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday schools and stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 70,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 14, and an average of 120 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 90. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 120,737 cases have been reported and at least 1,175 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 374 active cases, and 11 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,884 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 401 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 66 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twenty-one percent of hospital beds are available, and 14% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 65,922 cases have been reported and at least 710 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Nov. 9, there are a total of 17 new COVID-19 cases (15 students, 2 employees) and a total of 12 new exposures (12 students). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,422 cumulative positive cases (1,164 students, 233 employees, 25 others) and 7,869 cumulative exposures (7,737 students, 110 employees, 22 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Nov. 9, there are 16 new positive cases (13 students, 3 employees) and 121 new "close contacts" (99 students, 22 employees). There have been 1,908 total cumulative positive cases (1,655 students, 253 employees) and 15,964 total cumulative "close contacts" (14,706 students, 1,258 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Nov.6-Nov. 12, there have been 35 total positive cases. There have been 1,705 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Nov. 7-Nov. 12, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 1,115 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Nov. 9, there are 51 active student cases and 7 active staff cases. There have been a total of 969 cumulative student cases and 165 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 211,788
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 38,865
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
