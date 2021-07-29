Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, July 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 29 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 45, and an average of 257 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 273. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 88,436 cases have been reported and at least 898 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 915 active cases and 29 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 20,312 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 268 people have died. At least 19,129 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 313 new cases, and 13% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 42,327 cases have been reported in the county and at least 491 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data July 28, 2021 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Updates:

Check back for updates throughout the day.