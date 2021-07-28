Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, July 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 42, and an average of 241 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 226. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 87,946 cases have been reported and at least 897 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 818 active cases and 28 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 20,164 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 266 people have died. At least 19,080 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 156 new cases, and 15% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 42,010 cases have been reported in the county and at least 490 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6:30 a.m. – Anyone in the Austin ISD community who is 12 years old or older – including family members – can get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rodriguez Elementary School on Franklin Park Drive.

6 a.m. – If you need a COVID-19 vaccine, there's now an easier way to find clinics in Travis County. On Tuesday, the County launched a calendar and map showing a complete list of vaccine distribution events in local neighborhoods. No appointments are necessary.