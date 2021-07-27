Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, July 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's July 27 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 37, and an average of 227 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 213. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 87,571 cases have been reported and at least 894 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 715 active cases and 31 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 20,056 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 266 people have died. At least 19,075 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 109 new cases, and 15% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 41,893 cases have been reported in the county and at least 489 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

Check back for updates throughout the day.