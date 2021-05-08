Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, Aug. 5.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 67, and an average of 390 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 403. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 91,254 cases have been reported and at least 901 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,670 active cases and 45 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 21,342 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 275 people have died. At least 19,397 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 385 new cases, and 11% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 44,497 cases have been reported in the county and at least 495 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

