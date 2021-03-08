Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Aug. 4.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.6 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 63, and an average of 366 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 397. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 90,727 cases have been reported and at least 901 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,592 active cases and 46 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 21,175 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 275 people have died. At least 19,308 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 348 new cases, and 12% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 44,109 cases have been reported in the county and at least 495 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6:45 a.m. – Austin ISD will answer families' questions about the upcoming school year, including virtual learning, during a Facebook Live and Zoom session at 6 p.m. A Spanish version of the session will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. Register for tonight's Zoom here.