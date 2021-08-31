Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Tuesday school and cases stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 55,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 72, and an average of 630 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 493. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 103,169 cases have been reported and at least 948 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 2,024 active cases, and 60 people are currently hospitalized (53 unvaccinated, 7 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 25,142 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 318 people have died. At least 22,800 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 205 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twelve percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 52,427 cases have been reported and at least 539 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Aug. 30, there are a total of 221 new COVID-19 cases (190 students, 30 employees, 1 other) and a total of 1,784 new exposures (1,755 students, 26 employees, 3 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Aug. 30, there are 61 new positive cases (52 students, 9 employees) and 644 new "close contacts" (613 students, 31 employees). There have been 401 total cumulative positive cases (331 students, 70 employees) and 4,163 total cumulative "close contacts" (3,548 students, 615 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, there have been 121 total positive cases. There have been 728 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3, there have been 9 total positive cases. There have been 327 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: For the week of Aug. 30, there have been 134 total reported new cases (121 students, 13 staff). There have been 190 total cumulative positive cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 20,256
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 7,488
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
