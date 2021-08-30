Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday school and cases stat tracker

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 55,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The 7-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 77, and an average of 642 people are hospitalized. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 468. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 102,283 cases have been reported and at least 943 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 2,184 active cases, and 48 people are currently hospitalized (37 unvaccinated, 11 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 24,868 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 307 people have died. At least 22,377 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: There are 420 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Twelve percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 51,308 cases have been reported and at least 535 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Aug. 27, there are a total of 167 new COVID-19 cases (149 students, 18 employees) and a total of 1,384 new exposures (1,341 students, 26 employees, 17 other).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Aug. 27, there are 37 new positive cases (29 students, 8 employees) and 366 new "close contacts" (342 students, 24 employees). There have been 340 total cumulative positive cases (279 students, 61 employees) and 3,519 total cumulative "close contacts" (2,935 students, 584 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 3, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 609 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 3, there have been 0 total positive cases. There have been 315 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: For the week of Aug. 23-27, there were 56 total reported new cases (23 students, 33 staff).
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 20,256
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 7,488
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
